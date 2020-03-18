M8 12-position female connector for factory automation, control systems

Binder USA LP introduces the Series 718 M8 female connector, a 12-contact cable connector with an overmolded, hex screw connection and companion M8 male panel mount connector with single wires. The 12 gold plated contacts have a current rating of 1.0 A and rated voltage of 30 V. The M8 connector is ideal for use in applications including: factory automation, control systems, and electrical equipment requiring IP67 protection.
Key features of the M8 12 connector:
- Cable sheath: PUR
- Cable length: 2 or 5 m
- Wire gauge: 28 AWG
- Single lead PVC insulation
- Bending radius: 5 x dia fixed, 10 x dia moving
- Male panel mount connector with single wires, 26 AWG
- Degree of protection: IP67 in mated condition
- Rated voltage: 30 V
- Pulse voltage: 800 V
- Rated current: 1.0 A
- Contact plating: Au (gold)