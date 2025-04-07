M8/M12 IP67 cordsets feature 3-5 wire configurations with -25°C to 80°C temperature range

Carlo Gavazzi Automation announces the release of CON Series M8 and M12 IP67 PVC Cordsets, manufactured at the company’s Lithuania production facility. The product line includes single-ended and double-ended A-coded cordsets designed for sensor applications and compatibility with IO-Link masters.

The cordsets incorporate several practical design features addressing common installation challenges. The rounded surface design minimizes dust accumulation in industrial environments, while integrated label holders facilitate clear identification during installation and future maintenance. For ease of connection, an arrow indicator helps technicians quickly align the notch during installation.

Technical specifications for the CON Series include A-coded single-ended and double-ended variants available in both M12 and M8 versions. Connector configurations come in straight or right-angle options with varying wire counts: the M8 version supports 3 or 4 wires, while the M12 version accommodates 3, 4, or 5 wires. Users can select female or male connectors based on application requirements.

Construction specifications include a PVC cable jacket material designed to withstand an operating temperature range of -25°C to 80°C. The cordsets come in standard lengths of 2m or 5m, with custom lengths available upon request. For reliability in industrial environments, the products feature IP67 protection rating and carry UL certification.

The CON Series Cordsets are available through Carlo Gavazzi’s distributor network across the Americas.