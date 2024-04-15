Machine vision meets automation and robotics: IDS at Automate 2024, booth 2855

From the 6th to 9th of May 2024, Automate will take place in Chicago, Illinois at the McComick Place Convention Center. At North America’s largest robotics and automation event, industrial camera manufacturer IDS will be presenting some exciting new technologies from our pillars of Area scan, 3D, and AI vision at booth 2855. These technologies enable users to quickly create customized image-processing solutions. This year’s focus lies on the latest in 3D technology from Ensenso as well as upcoming sensor technology like event-based cameras for automation and robotics applications.

Ensenso 3D cameras for 3D vision and robot vision3D image processing and robotics are closely linked. The German company IDS is presenting different members of the Ensenso 3D camera product line at Automate. Especially the Ensenso C addresses current challenges in the automation and robotics industry. Unlike other Ensenso models, it provides both 3D and RGB color information, so users benefit from even more comprehensive image data. The camera offers a resolution of 5 MP and is available with baselines of 240 mm or 455 mm. This means that even large objects can be reliably captured at very high accuracy.

In addition, a robot pick and place demo will showcase the benefits of the robust and compact Ensenso N series. The camera system is specially designed for use in harsh environmental conditions. Thanks to its compact design, the N-series is equally suitable for 3D detection of moving and stationary objects in a space-saving stationary or mobile application on a robot arm.

Ensenso PartFinder With the PartFinder function (add-on, licence required) in the EnsensoSDK, there is a module available for locating objects. The tool offers the option of loading cutomer specific CAD geometries and finding them again in the point clouds of the Ensenso 3D cameras. The solution is optimised for the Ensenso camera series and is integrated into the EnsensoSDK GUI tools.

IDS will be presenting these new products at booth 2855. There will be even more to discover such as an event based camera system. To complement the demos at our booth, IDS will also participate in the knowledge base sessions, conducting a talk entitled “Which 3D Imaging Technique is right for you?”. The show is completely free to attend.