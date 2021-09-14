12U 75 kW, 16U 100 kW programmable dc supplies provide up to 6 kVdc, 8 kA dc

New models for the TS Series MagnaDC programmable power supply line expand it to 75 kW in 12U (21-in high) and 100 kW in 16U (28-in high), voltage ratings up to 6,000 Vdc floating, and current ratings up to 8,000 Adc. The new 75-kW 12U and 100 kW 16U TS Series models occupy less than 25% of the volume as Magna-Power’s previous 75-kW and 100-kW offerings, respectively, providing significant space savings for high-power applications.

A new enhanced mechanical design, featuring removeable casters, ac grommet, and protective dc covers, provides flexibility to allow the new models to be operated with or without a 19-in rack. With the casters removed and using the included heavy-duty rack-mount kit allows, the products can be easily integrated with other instrumentation into standard 19-in rack enclosures, including Magna-Power’s range of CAB1 (12U) to CAB4x3 (36Ux3) racks.

The expanded TS Series also includes new high current models, capable of 6,000 Adc (12U) and 8,000 Adc (16U) from a single unit, with expansion capability into the hundreds of kiloamps through master-slave paralleling of units. Working with key customers in the scientific community, new dc bus bars were designed to ease connection of high current bus work. In addition, Magna-Power also introduced new 1,000 Adc, 6,000 Vdc flexible cables, fabricated by Magna-Power, designed to ease integration for high-current systems that would traditionally require custom-fabricated copper bus bars.

Available hardware options include:

Water Cooling (+WC) which integrates a central heat exchanger to use water for heat removal instead of the product’s standard air cooling

High Isolation Output (+ISO) for models 250 Vdc to 1,000 Vdc, to expand the output isolation to allow floating or series operation beyond the standard ±1,000 Vdc rating

Integrated Blocking Diode (+BD) for internally heatsinked protection diode, designed specifically for battery and capacitor charging applications

High Slew Rate Output (+HS) to provide high-speed programmed voltage and current changes

A Standard Commands for Programmable Instrumentation (SCPI) command set is supported for control from virtually any programming language, including Python. In addition, an IVI driver is included for the Visual Studio programming environment along with a dedicated National Instruments LabVIEW and LabWindows driver. Additional computer interface options include LXI TCP/IP Ethernet (+LXI), IEEE-488 GPIB (+GPIB), USB and RS-485.

Standard protection features on the TS Series dc power supplies include a dedicated interlock input, programmable over voltage trip and over current trip settings, thermal protection, fuse fault, ac line fault, and analog input programming line fault. In addition, when in standby or fault condition, a three-phase contactor provides a mechanical break between the power supply’s power processing circuit and the ac mains, providing the user confidence of safe operating conditions.

Magna-Power Electronics, 39 Royal Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822, (908) 237-2200, www.magna-power.com/