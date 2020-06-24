1U programmable dc power supplies reach 1,500 Vdc

A new addition to the MagnaDC power supply product family brings high-power high-voltage isolated dc outputs in a compact 1U form factor, while also providing the option for universal single-phase ac input at 1.5 kW and 2.6 kW power levels. Applications include high-voltage inverter and traction controller testing, semiconductor validation and component test, downhole drilling, and tethered vehicles.

The new 1,250 Vdc and 1,500 Vdc SL Series models share the same feature set as the other MagnaDC power supplies including operation in constant voltage and constant current mode, high-performance master-slaving in parallel or series, and high accuracy programming and measurement. Consistent with the other SL Series models, the ten new models rated at 1,250 Vdc and 1,500 Vdc are among the industry’s highest efficiency in their class—up to 95% efficient—providing significant energy savings for automated test equipment (ATE) product validation and burn-in, as well as reduced enclosure cooling requirements. In addition, SL Series models come standard with Magna-Power’s versatile modulation feature, allowing the product to emulate solar arrays, perform leadless line compensation, and for redundancy, offer current sharing without any wire interconnection. The new models are also available with the SL Series Ruggedized (+RUG) option, which provide MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration compliance.

SL Series models are available at power levels of 1.5 kW, 2.6 kW, 4 kW, 6 kW and 8 kW with three-phase ac input options, including: 208 Vac, 240 Vac, 380/400 Vac, 415 Vac, 440 Vac, or 480 Vac. In addition, 1.5-kW and 2.6-kW models are also available with a single-phase active PFC Universal Input (UI/UI2). All SL Series models come standard with monitoring and control from a variety of sources, including: front panel, computer interface, and an isolated analog-digital user I/O connector for PLC and high-speed power in the loop (PIL) integration. A Standard Commands for Programmable Instrumentation (SCPI) command set is supported, allowing easy ASCII text programming over any available computer interface. In addition, an IVI driver is included for the Visual Studio programming environment along with a dedicated National Instruments LabVIEW™ driver. Additional computer interface options include LXI TCP/IP Ethernet (+LXI), IEEE-488 GPIB (+GPIB), USB and RS-485. All SL Series products come standard with a rack-mount kit for rear support when installed into a rack enclosure.

All SL Series models are now available, with a 2-3 week build-time.