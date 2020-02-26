Programmable dc supplies put out up to 6 kV

New models in the MagnaDC programmable dc power supply product line feature increased output isolation ratings now up to 6,000 Vdc. The 35 new isolated high voltage models join over 1,000 models in Magna-Power’s MagnaDC offering, with voltage ratings now from 5 to 6,000 Vdc, current ratings from 0.2 to 24,000 Adc, and power ratings from 1.5 kW to 2,000 kW+. The new high-voltage models address applications across many industries, including capacitor testing and charging, semiconductor ion implantation and physical vapor deposition, tethered dc-powered vehicles, cable testing, among many others.

The new isolated high voltage models include new models across many Magna-Power products series, including:

5 new 3,000 Vdc models in the 2U 2 kW to 10 kW XR Series

16 new 5,000 Vdc and 6,000 Vdc models in the 3U-8U 5 kW to 50 kW TS Series

8 new 5,000 Vdc and 6,000 Vdc models in the floor-standing 30 to 75 kW MS Series

6 new 5,000 Vdc and 6,000 Vdc models in the 100 kW to 250 kW floor-standing MT Series

The new models are offered in the same physical dimensions as Magna-Power’s existing models of the same power ratings, providing among the highest power density available on the market for high-voltage high-power products.

In addition to the new models, Magna-Power also increased the output isolation rating for its widely used High Isolation Output (+ISO) option. This option, available for models rated 250 Vdc to 1,000 Vdc, greatly extends the power supply’s output isolation rating, popular in applications demanding either many units in series or floating the output beyond their standard isolation ratings. For 250 Vdc to 1,000 Vdc models with the +ISO option, the new output isolation ratings are increased to:

±(3,000 Vdc + Vo/2) for the TS Series and MS Series, where Vo is the model’s maximum output voltage rating

±6,000 Vdc for the MT Series

All MagnaDC programmable dc power supplies come standard with control and monitoring from a variety of sources, including front panel, computer interface and an isolated analog-digital user I/O connector for real-time and PLC control. A Standard Commands for Programmable Instrumentation (SCPI) programming command set is supported, allowing easy ASCII text programming over any available computer interface. In addition, an IVI driver is included for the Visual Studio programming environment along with a dedicated National Instruments LabVIEW and LabWindows driver. Additional computer interface options include LXI TCP/IP Ethernet (+LXI), IEEE-488 GPIB (+GPIB), USB and RS-485. All rack-mount products come standard with a rack-mount kit for rear support when installed into a rack enclosure.

Magna-Power Electronics, 39 Royal Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822, (908) 237-2200, www.magna-power.com