Ultra-high stability/high-precision features for programmable 1.5 kW-3,000 kW+ dc supplies

The DBx Module for MagnaDC programmable dc power supplies bring ultra-high performance to nearly all models and product series, from 1.5 kW to 3,000 kW. The DBx Module, combined with MagnaDC power supplies, delivers ultra-high stability, low ripple, high precision, and high accuracy, with voltage, current, and power control modes. Systems utilizing the DBx Module can span voltage ranges from 0-10 Vdc to 0-1,000 Vdc and current levels up to 6,000 Adc.

When the DBx Module is combined with MagnaDC programmable power supplies, the combined system achieves up to 10x reduction in ripple, 24-bit readback resolution, and less than 5 ppm stability in either voltage- or current-mode control. The DBx Module provides a broad range of magnet power supply solutions for high-energy physics and medical applications, including driving dipole, quadrupole, and steering magnets for particle accelerators, providing high accuracy and low ripple for high-power ATE calibration applications, or other high-power applications requiring extremely low-noise power supplies where use of a linear power supply is not practical or desired.

The DBx Module is a 1U (1.75-in high) rack-mount series connected add-on for MagnaDC programmable power supplies, using multiple stages to filter ripple, common-mode noise, and differential mode noise. Temperature-stabilized controls and a fluxgate direct-current current transformer (DCCT) provide industry-leading stability less than 5 ppm in voltage or current-mode control, temperature coefficients as low as 0.05 ppm/°C, and resolution up to 24-bits. Multiple configurations of the DBx Module are available, which differ in what stages are present and whether the DCCT is internal or external.

The new DBx Module was designed from the ground up by Magna-Power’s R&D and product development team, incorporating the company’s new distributed DSP digital control platform, expertise in analog and magnetic design, along with thermal and mechanical design and fabrication.

The DBx Module comes standard with front and rear full control (host) USB ports, RS485, and a 25-pin D-Sub external user I/O connector with configurable pin mappings; an LXI Class C TCP/IP Ethernet interface is also available. Many different programming environments are supported via Standard Commands for Programmable Instrumentation (SCPI), and provided National Instruments LabVIEW and IVI drivers.

Fully integrated systems incorporating both MagnaDC programmable dc power supplies and the new high-performance DBx Module are now available.

