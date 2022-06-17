New 650-V IGBT optimized for solar inverters

A new 650-V insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) for solar inverters has a current density improved by 30% compared to the prior generation by adopting the latest technology. This IGBT is also designed to provide a minimum short-circuit withstand time of 5 µsec, and it is optimized for parallel switching because of its positive temperature coefficient. The parallel switching of this IGBT will increase the load current and thus the maximum output power.

In addition, the 650-V IGBT features anti-parallel diodes for fast switching and low switching loss, while guaranteeing a maximum operating junction temperature of 175°C. Based on standards issued by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC), this new IGBT can be widely used for applications requiring strict power level and high efficiency, such as solar boost inverters and converters, uninterruptible power supplies and universal power inverters.

“Magnachip’s first IGBT was introduced in 2013, and since then, we have been committed to developing high-efficiency products for a variety of markets, while strengthening our presence around the world,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “With this new product, we are expanding our efforts to deliver high-performance products for the eco-friendly renewable energy market.”

