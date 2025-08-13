Magnetic angle sensors available in TSSOP8 and LGA8L packages

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the launch of two new TMR-based magnetic angle sensors, the LF53466 and LF53464 – designed to deliver high-precision 0–360° angular measurement in harsh environments with minimal thermal drift. (View the video.)

Both sensors utilize Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology in a dual push-pull Wheatstone bridge configuration, each featuring four high-sensitivity sensing elements, which enable accurate angle detection along the X and Y axes. These sensors offer a compelling alternative to Hall-effect devices by providing superior thermal stability, wide supply voltage compatibility, and enhanced measurement precision.

The LF53466, housed in a standard TSSOP8 package, offers precision angle sensing with an error of less than 0.8° in the 200–800 Gs magnetic field range. It is ideal for industrial and automotive applications that benefit from stronger mechanical solder joints and ease of inspection—such as steering wheel angle sensors, pedal position sensors, and contactless potentiometers.

The LF53464, available in a compact LGA8L package, achieves even greater accuracy—angle error below 0.6°—while enabling wider airgap capability and compatibility with smaller, lower-cost magnets. It is well-suited for space-constrained applications such as rotary encoders, knob and valve position sensing, and consumer devices, including power tools and appliances.

Key Features and Benefits include: 0–360° angle measurement with X-Y axis sensing; TMR technology for enhanced magnetic sensitivity; Low angle error: <0.8° (LF53466TMR), <0.6° (LF53464TMR); Excellent thermal drift compensation for stable performance; Wide supply voltage range for system design flexibility; Differential output for robust signal integrity; Two package options: TSSOP8 (LF53466-08TMR) for ease of assembly; LGA8L (LF53464-08TMR) for miniaturized designs.

Target Markets and Applications include: Rotary position sensors, absolute angle detection, and robotic arm or joystick control for factory equipment and intelligent machinery; Steering angle, pedal position, and motor control in e-bikes, 2/3-wheelers, and construction or off-road EVs; Compact sensing in power tools, smart thermostats, and appliances, including knob and valve position sensing for intuitive user interfaces; High-resolution rotary encoders, contactless potentiometers, and angle sensors used across motor feedback, valve actuation, and HMI (human-machine interface) applications.

They are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 3000 pcs for LF53466 and 4000 pcs for LF53464. Sample requests are accepted through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. Additional information is available on the TMR Angle Sensor product page.