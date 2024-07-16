Magnetic packaging modules boost power density and efficiency

Texas Instruments (TI) introduced six new power modules aimed at enhancing power density, efficiency, and EMI reduction. These modules utilize TI’s MagPack integrated magnetic packaging technology, reducing size by up to 23% compared to competitors.

These power modules leverage TI’s proprietary MagPack integrated magnetic packaging technology, shrinking their size by up to 23% compared to competing modules. This enables designers of industrial, enterprise, and communications applications to achieve previously impossible performance levels. Three of the six new devices, the TPSM82866A, TPSM82866C, and TPSM82816, are the industry’s smallest 6A power modules, supplying an industry-leading power density of nearly 1A per 1mm2 of area.

The magnetic packaging technology includes an integrated power inductor with proprietary, newly engineered material. As a result, engineers can now achieve best-in-class power density and reduce temperature and radiated emissions while minimizing both board space and system power losses. These benefits are especially important in applications such as data centers, where electricity is the biggest cost factor. Some analysts predict a 100% increase in demand for power by the end of the decade.

