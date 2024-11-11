Magnetic position sensor operates at 1.5 mm air gap for robot applications

Melexis introduces Arcminaxis™ magnetic position sensing technology for robotic joint applications. The MLX90384, featuring Arcminaxis technology, includes an integrated circuit, magnet, and software package for system calibration and operation.

The MLX90384 delivers an 18-bit resolution with a magnet-sensor placement tolerance of ±0.5 mm and operates at a nominal air gap of 1.5 mm between the magnet and IC. The system comes in a TSSOP-16 package and supports off-axis, through shaft, and linear encoder applications.

The sensing system operates independently of magnetic pitch and does not require precise matching between magnet pole and sensor. This design accommodates variable magnet sizes while maintaining measurement stability. The architecture emphasizes mechanical wear resistance and assembly tolerance optimization.

The MLX90384 functions as an alternative to optical and dipole magnetic solutions in robotic joint applications. The system’s design parameters accommodate varied magnet pole sizes while maintaining consistent measurement capabilities across different airgap distances.

The complete MLX90384 package includes the integrated circuit, compatible magnet, and operating and calibration software. An evaluation kit is available featuring a pre-assembled and pre-calibrated design with a pre-programmed microcontroller.