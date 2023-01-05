Magnetometer features field shock recovery

Bosch Sensortec announces its next-generation magnetometer, the Bosch Sensortec announces its next-generation magnetometer, the BMM350 , which provides excellent performance with low current consumption to extend battery life. It enables a wide range of new use cases, including detecting head orientation for 3D audio, and pixel latency reduction in AR/VR to improve the user experience and avoid motion sickness. In indoor navigation, the digital pathfinder improves positioning accuracy where no GPS signal is available, and it enables position and speed detection in e-bikes, other vehicles, or industrial applications.

The BMM350 is based on innovative TMR (tunnel magnetoresistance) technology and includes a unique field shock recovery feature. This capability, developed by Bosch, makes the device very robust against external magnetic fields, ensuring high accuracy at all times.

Compared to Bosch’s previous generation magnetometer, BMM150, the new device offers significantly improved performance. The average typical current consumption of the BMM350 is only 200 μA at a 100 Hz data rate, which is 20 times lower than the previous generation. Also, the noise is three times lower for the x/y axis, and the sensitivity is four times smaller compared to the BMM150.