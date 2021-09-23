Marki adds four models to diplexer line

Four new models cover DC to 26.5 GHz at different crossover frequencies.
Diplexers take a wideband input and divide it into two frequency bands. They also work in reverse by combining RF signals from different frequency ranges into a single output. Marki Microwave has added four models to its line, available as modules with SMA receptacles on each port. The new modules include:
|Model (link to datasheet)
|Low band (GHz)
|High band (GHz)
|Isolation (dB)
|MDPX-0305
|DC to 3
|5 to 26.5
|47
|MDPX-0407
|DC to 4
|7 to 26.5
|38
|MDPX-0609
|DC to 6
|9 to 26.5
|58
|MDPX-0710
|DC to 7
|10 to 26.5
|38
The modules contain microstrip filters built on a low-loss substrate. You can use them to split wideband signals or to attenuate signals in the low-frequency or high-frequency bands by terminating the unused connector with 50 Ω.