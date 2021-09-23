Marki adds four models to diplexer line

Four new models cover DC to 26.5 GHz at different crossover frequencies.

Diplexers take a wideband input and divide it into two frequency bands. They also work in reverse by combining RF signals from different frequency ranges into a single output. Marki Microwave has added four models to its line, available as modules with SMA receptacles on each port. The new modules include:

Model (link to datasheet) Low band (GHz) High band (GHz) Isolation (dB) MDPX-0305 DC to 3 5 to 26.5 47 MDPX-0407 DC to 4 7 to 26.5 38 MDPX-0609 DC to 6 9 to 26.5 58 MDPX-0710 DC to 7 10 to 26.5 38

The modules contain microstrip filters built on a low-loss substrate. You can use them to split wideband signals or to attenuate signals in the low-frequency or high-frequency bands by terminating the unused connector with 50 Ω.