48-Channel threshold comparator card handles event monitoring and control tasks

The new GX3748 Series 48-Channel Threshold Comparator Card combines 48 voltage-comparator channels with windowing and precision level detection, to deliver an event monitoring and control solution. Triggers can be generated, based on user programmable voltage threshold levels, enabling time-critical response when out-of-limit test conditions occur. Additionally, multiple high-density comparator cards can easily be combined in a single chassis without sacrificing performance or system response time, expanding monitoring capacity to many hundreds of channels.

The 50-V input range is a candidate for a wide variety of applications, combining 16 channels of comparator window functionality with 32 channels of threshold detection. Signal levels can be monitored on any of the input channels, while event timestamp and the ability to digitize and store data on a single channel per 16 channel group further expands this card’s utility.

“The GX3748 Series is the ideal solution for applications requiring simultaneous monitoring of 10’s to 100’s of channels, coupled with the ability to respond rapidly when an event occurs,” said Jon Semancik, Director of Marketing for Marvin Test Solutions. “The ability to modify the instrument’s functionality, utilizing user programmable FPGA tools, further extends the no-compromise features of this card.”

The GX3748 incorporates a user configurable Intel/Altera Stratix III FPGA -based daughter card, leveraging Quartus or the license-free Quartus Prime Lite programming tools. The GX3748 Series is supplied with GxFPGA, a software package that includes a virtual instrument panel, and a Windows® 32/64-bit DLL driver and documentation. Interface files are provided to support access to programming tools and languages such as ATEasy, LabVIEW, C/C++, Microsoft C# and Visual Basic.Net. A Linux driver is also provided with the GtLinux software package.

