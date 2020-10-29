Matching service optimizes GSM-900, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/GNSS, ZigBee, 4G/LTE antenna placement

Würth Elektronik now offers developers wanting to use WE-MCA series chip antennas a free matching service. WE-MCA are compact SMT-mountable multilayer ceramic chip antennas available in numerous single and dual-band versions. The antennas, therefore, provide a space-saving solution for GSM-900, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/GNSS, ZigBee or 4G/LTE enabled devices and facilitate compact designs for IoT and smart home applications. The challenge here: The performance of the applications also depends on the placement of the antenna on the PCB and effective impedance matching. Würth Elektronik advises on the layout and selection of suitable inductors and capacitors to eliminate disturbing influences from the surrounding environment.

The trend towards the miniaturization of wireless communication devices is reducing PCB size and increasing component density. The demands placed on RF front-end design are growing, as an antenna is a function of its surroundings and gets influenced by almost everything e.g rubber, plastic, metal, human body, etc…. Developing companies, without access to their own high-frequency specialists, can now benefit from the free consulting services offered by Würth Elektronik. Inquiries are accepted around the clock at antenna….@we-online.com. Detailed information on the right use of chip antennas can also be found in the Application Note “WE-MCA Multilayer Chip Antenna Placement and Matching”.

Würth Elektronik keeps the components needed to develop an antenna matching circuit available in the stock—also as part of the free sample service. These include WE-BAL Multilayer Chip Balun, WCAP-CSRF MLCCs, WE-KI ceramic inductors, as well as low-pass and bandpass filters.