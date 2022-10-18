Matter development kits simplify smart home designs

Qorvo announced the availability of Matter-compatible development kits to immediately create smart home Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that comply with the newest version of the industry standard. The Qorvo Matter kits are pre-certified for Matter after successfully passing all test events. With the final certification of the standard expected in the fall of 2022, customers can innovate with confidence, knowing they are working with the most current version of the Matter standard.

Matter is an important new standard supported by Qorvo, Amazon, Apple, Google, and other industry and technology leaders working together with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). Matter provides a single, unified way to connect compatible devices and systems to each other, ensuring they are fully interoperable, open, and secure. The Matter security features, including device attestation, are fully integrated into Qorvo’s development kits for a seamless out-of-the-box experience.

Qorvo’s Matter-compatible development kits for gateway and connected devices simplify IoT design by combining the most advanced hardware and software solutions. They fully integrate Qorvo’s unique ConcurrentConnect Multi-Radio technology, enabling simultaneous operation of Bluetooth LE, Matter, and Zigbee.

Qorvo has multiple Matter-compatible devices in production including the QPG7015M, the world’s first transceiver featuring real-time concurrency, and the QPG6105, a smart home communications controller that delivers superior multi-standard performance with a single radio. These products enable seamless and simultaneous network management across multiple standard protocols. Qorvo software solutions for Matter are also available now on the company’s Github site.

Customers interested in more information or ordering a Matter-compatible development kit should contact their Qorvo salesperson.