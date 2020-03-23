Maximize piezoelectric transducer buzzer audio output with these driver circuits

One of the most common choices for audio communication between a product and a user is a buzzer. Piezo transducer buzzers are one such technology used for audible identification or alert, but unlike their indicator counterparts, transducer buzzers require an external driver circuit to produce a desired tone or sound. So, how does an engineer maximize the sound output of a piezo transducer buzzer and determine the ideal driver circuit for their system?

In the CUI Insights blog post, “How to Increase the Audio Output of a Piezoelectric Transducer Buzzer”, Bruce Rose outlines the working principles of piezo transducer buzzers and discusses several driver circuit options available to the design engineer. He covers simple driver circuits using an electronic switch and reset resistor, adding buffer transistors to reduce power loss, half-bridge and full-bridge driver circuits, and more, while highlighting the various trade-offs of each solution.

