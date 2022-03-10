MCU application software meets IEC61508 safety standard

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the availability of industry-leading functional safety solutions that meet the IEC61508 standard for both its RA and RX Families of microcontrollers. Renesas now offers IEC 61508 SIL3 certified self-test software for both Arm Cortex-M23 and -M33-based MCUs. Renesas also announced the IEC 61508 SIL3 certified PROFIsafe Application Software for RX MCUs. Renesas is the industry’s first semiconductor supplier to offer these hardware-software solutions.

Functional safety is a critical consideration across most industrial automation equipment. It is also becoming increasingly important in numerous other applications, including service robotics, medical, and building automation. These requirements are often complex and place an additional burden on overall development. In addition, many customers have limited experience with functional safety standards.

Renesas, with its broad and deep penetration across industrial applications, has taken a leadership position in functional safety solutions. Renesas experts help customers get to market faster by providing end-to-end support across the broad range of 32-bit MCU families, from concept to commercialization. Renesas offers comprehensive training and facilitates easy, complimentary evaluation of software solutions. During development, Renesas’ certified solutions help accelerate customers’ time to market and reduce the total cost of ownership. Commercial licensing is available for certified software solutions and technical support is provided throughout the entire product development process.

When building a safety-critical system using an MCU, it is required to provide device-level diagnostics. With Renesas’ SIL3 certified Self-Test Software solutions, customers can leverage IEC61508 certifications for the MCU’s CPU, ROM, and RAM when certifying the overall system. Renesas Self-test Software kit currently supports Arm Cortex-M23 and -M33-based RA2, RA4, and RA6 series MCUs.

Safe network communication is a critical functional safety consideration for applications that use industrial Ethernet. Renesas addresses this need with the new PROFIsafe Application Software, strengthening its safety network offerings. The new SIL3-certified PROFIsafe Application Software Kit realizes PROFIsafe functionalities on PROFINET slave devices and eliminates the certification step for network communications. The solution works together with Renesas’ industry-proven certified SIL3 System Software kit for RX MCUs. The PROFIsafe Application Software supports RX200, RX600, and RX700 series MCUs. Self-test Software is already available for RX MCUs.

Both the Self-test Software for the RA Family and the PROFIsafe Application Software for the RX Family have been certified by TÜV Rheinland, the world’s leading functional safety certification body.

Both the IEC 61508 SIL3-certified Self-test software kit and PROFIsafe Application Software kit are available today. In addition, Renesas offers reference documentation, an evaluation board for the RX family, and an IEC 61508 Certification Kit for RX compilers.