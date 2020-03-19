MCU development software features enhanced functional safety capabilities

IAR Systems launches a new version of its functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas’ RX Family of microcontrollers (MCUs). This new version adds extended capabilities including IDE features for improved user experience, stack protection and support for the latest C18 and C++17 language standards. In addition, the toolchain now supports the latest RX devices including the RX66T, RX72T, RX65N and RX72M MCUs with Renesas Trusted Secure IP.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX enables companies to take full advantage of the performance and power-efficient capabilities of Renesas RX MCUs. Companies choosing the functional safety edition can be sure that the quality and the performance is ensured for the entire product lifecycle. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is certified as a qualified tool for development of safety-related applications. The certification is made by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, and ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. It also covers the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657, as well as IEC 62304 for medical device software. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated with the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX.

As for all functional safety toolchain editions from IAR Systems, this latest product version is validated and delivered as a frozen version. Along with the strong technology, IAR Systems offers a special Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement that includes guaranteed and prioritized support for the longevity of the contract.

In addition to Renesas RX, IAR Embedded Workbench is available as functional safety editions for Renesas RL78 and RH850, as well as for Arm and STMicroelectronics’ STM8. More information about IAR Systems’ offering for functional safety is available at www.iar.com/safety.