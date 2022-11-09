MCU family for advanced industrial applications operate from 2.7 V – 5.5 V, -40°C to 125°C

Infineon Technologies AG announced the Infineon Technologies AG announced the XMC7000 microcontroller (MCU) family for advanced industrial applications including industrial drives, electrical vehicle (EV) charging, two-wheel electrical vehicles, and robotics. The XMC7000 series offers single and dual-core options of 350-MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 and a 100-MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0+, up to 8 MB of embedded flash, and 1 MB of on-chip SRAM. The products operate from 2.7 to 5.5 V and achieve full specifications from -40°C to 125°C.

Infineon’s XMC7000 family is an extension of the industrial control-focused XMC family of MCUs with the new XMC7100 and XMC7200. The Infineon XMC7100 includes 4 MB Flash, 768 kB RAM, and 250 MHz single or dual-core in different QFP packages (100, 144, or 176 pins) or 272-pin BGA packages. The Infineon XMC7200 includes 8 MB Flash, 1 MB RAM, and 350 MHz single- or dual-core in a 176-pin QFP or 272-pin BGA package.

The XMC7000 is the latest device in Infineon’s industrial microcontroller portfolio, equipped with peripherals such as CAN FD, TCPWM, and Gigabit Ethernet, to increase flexibility and offer added value to the designer. The XMC7000 architecture is built on a low-power, robust 40 nm embedded flash process technology and offers best-in-class compute performance addressing high-end industrial applications.

Infineon’s new family of MCUs offers both single- and dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 options, supported by an Arm Cortex-M0+ enabling designers to optimize their end products to meet the dynamic and demanding business conditions of industrial applications. The advanced peripheral set and robust security features make it attractive to customers, who need a high-quality MCU platform. It is able to operate in harsh environments with a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, and it is ideal for power-critical applications based on its low-power modes, down to 8 μA. The flexible XMC7000 comes in four package and pin types with 17 part number variants to meet various design requirements.

Compatible with Infineon’s latest ModusToolbox 3.0 development platform, the XMC7000 devices allow developers a unique experience for a variety of use cases including industrial, robotics, EV charging, and other applications. In addition to XMC7000, Infineon ModusToolbox 3.0 is also compatible with embedded applications using Infineon products including PSoC, AIROC Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth, and EZ-PD PMG1 microcontrollers. ModusToolbox 3.0 can be downloaded here

Infineon’s XMC700 family is available now and will be shown at electronica 2022.