MCU integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth LE 5.4 for smart devices

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced its AIROC CYW5591x Connected Microcontroller (MCU) product family. This new family integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 with a secured MCU, allowing customers to create cost-optimized, power-efficient, small form-factor products for various IoT applications. The platform aims to accelerate customers’ time-to-market with comprehensive software support and enablement.

The AIROC CYW5591x Connected MCU family can serve as the main processor in an IoT device or as a subsystem in more complex designs to offload connectivity. It comes in three versions: CYW55913 for tri-band, CYW55912 for dual-band, and CYW55911 for single-band support.

Key features of the new devices include an Arm Cortex M33 192MHz MCU with TrustZone CC312, quad-SPI with XIP, Wi-Fi 6/6E support with high transmit power, Matter-over-Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 with optimized range and power. The family also offers extensive peripherals and GPIO support, hardware support for various cryptographic functions, and multi-layer security features.

Infineon provides an ecosystem of module and platform partners to meet specific application requirements. The CYW55913/2/1 is currently being sampled to alpha customers, and interested parties are encouraged to contact Infineon for more information.