MCU support ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards with flexible security and connectivity options

The PIC32CK SG is the first 32-bit device on the market to combine an HSM with TrustZone technology, offering a cost-effective embedded security solution for products that must meet the latest cybersecurity mandates. The HSM provides security for authentication, secure debug, secure boot, and secure updates, while TrustZone technology adds an extra layer of protection for key software functions.

The PIC32CK MCU family supports ISO 26262 functional safety and ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity standards. It offers a range of options to tailor the level of security, memory, and connectivity based on the end application’s requirements, including up to 2 MB dual-panel Flash, 512 KB SRAM, and various connectivity options like 10/100 Ethernet, CAN FD, and USB.

Microchip’s ecosystem of tools and security expertise helps customers navigate the complexities of the new requirements and provides lifecycle support for their products. The PIC32CK will be supported by Microchip’s Trust Platform Design Suite for secure factory provisioning of keys, certificates, and IP without revealing secrets within the supply chain.

The PIC32CK family is supported by Microchip’s software platforms, including MPLAB Harmony v3 and Trust Platform Design Suite, as well as the PIC32CK SG and PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development Boards.

The PIC32CK family is now available for purchase in high-volume production quantities.