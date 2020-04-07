MCUs combine equipment control, networking functions on a single chip

Renesas introduced the RX72N Group and the RX66N Group of MCUs for industrial automation – the latest additions to the 32-bit RX Family that combines equipment control and networking function on a single chip.

Built around the Renesas proprietary RXv3 CPU core and featuring up to 4 MB on-chip flash memory and 1 MB on-chip SRAM, the new industrial automation MCUs can implement single-chip equipment control and networking function, enhancing the real-time performance of applications such as industrial robots, general-purpose inverters, PLCs, and remote I/O devices.

The RX72N Group (240 MHz, 2 Ethernet channels) and the RX66N Group (120 MHz, 1 Ethernet channel) also make it possible to improve the exterior design and operability of a wide range of industrial automation equipment.

In addition, Renesas introduced the RX72N Envision Kit to further reduce common barriers to development by making it easy for users to experiment with an array of functions, including: