MCUs deliver 3.95CoreMark/MHz performance for calculation-intensive IoT tasks

The new group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) in Renesas’ RA family, the RA6E1 MCUs, are based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core. They are the industry’s first Entry-Line MCUs to deliver 200 MHz performance. The new devices also provide low power consumption specifications, along with a rich list of peripheral features.

Renesas’ RA Family MCUs are differentiated by a unique combination of very low power consumption, best-in-class security options, including Arm TrustZone technology, and Renesas’ Flexible Software Program (FSP) that supports all RA Family offerings. The FSP includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code, as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA Family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas’ extensive partner network.

The RA6E1 Group MCUs include six different parts, spanning from 48-pin to 100-pin packages, and from 512kB to 1MB of flash memory along with 256kB of SRAM. The RA6E1 devices offer exceptional power consumption specifications, and extensive peripherals and connectivity options (including Ethernet), delivering a unique combination of performance and features.

Key Features of the RA6E1 Group