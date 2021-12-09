MCUs implement next-generation motor control in building automation, industrial drives

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the RA6T2 Group MCUs featuring a rich set of peripheral functions and hardware accelerator designed specifically for motor control. The new RA6T2 Group MCUs deliver an unmatched combination of performance, features, and cost-efficiency for motor control designs in home appliances, smart home, industrial and building automation, as well as inverter control.

Based on the 240-MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, the new RA6T2 32-bit MCUs feature peripherals optimized for high performance and precision motor control in order to reduce bill of materials (BOM) cost while boosting performance. For example, two independent ADC units offer high-speed conversion with a maximum speed of 0.16 µsec and include a simultaneous sample and hold function for three channels to detect the three-phase current of a motor. In addition, amplifiers that can set the gain according to the input voltage range are built-in, and analog components that were previously external are incorporated, including comparators that detect abnormal voltage input and over current. In addition, the adjustable PWM timer makes it easy to port existing algorithms. It also provides, in cooperation with other analog functions, a PWM output cutoff safety function in the event of an abnormality. With these features, a single RA6T2 MCU can simultaneously control up to two brushless DC (BLDC) motors.

The embedded hardware accelerator includes both a Trigonometric Function Unit (TFU) and an Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) filter. The TFU performs high-speed calculations without the need for lookup tables, enabling effective use of ROM. The IIR filter offers coefficient setting methods that ease porting from existing algorithms.

Key Features of the RA6T2 Group MCUs include: 240 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 Core; 512 KB Flash ROM; 64KB SRAM; 16KB Data Flash; Operating temperature range of Ta = -40ºC to 105 ºC; Operating voltage of 2.7V to 3.6V; Five package options: 100-pin LQFP, 64-pin LQFP, 48-pin LQFP, 64-pin QFN, 48-pin QFN; Trust zone security features; Supported by Renesas Flexible Software Package (FSP) for easy porting of designs from other Renesas MCUs; Integrated hardware acceleration with both TFU and IIR filter offers increased performance and reduced CPU load enabling parallel tasks such as communication; Integrated analog functions including two 12-bit ADCs, a 12-bit DAC, a comparator, and a programmable gain amplifier (PGA); PWM timer supports seven types of complementary PWM modes for carrier generation and realizes various control algorithms; Integrated 10-channel general-purpose timer (GPT), 2-channel asynchronous timer, and a watchdog timer; Integrated communications interfaces: CAN FD; 2x I2C; 6x SCI; 2x SPI; DMA control; clock generator; on-chip oscillator; interrupt controller; Safety features include a PWM output monitor that shuts off the PWM output when an abnormality is detected; Memory Protection Unit; ECC in SRAM, ADC self-test;

Renesas has combined the RA6T2 with complementary components that work together seamlessly to create Winning Combinations for motor control. An example of one of these Winning Combinations is the BLDC Traction Motor Control design that also includes Renesas’ new RAA227063 Smart Gate Driver optimized for motor control. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products.

20 new RA6T2 MCUs are available in five package options. Renesas is also offering a wide range of design tools, including the RTK0EMA270S00020BJ Motor Control Kit, a CPU board, an Inverter Board, and a Motor Work Bench GUI tool with real-time debugging and digital oscilloscope functionality.