MCUs maintain ±1.0% oscillator precision without trimming

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduces the RA0E2 microcontroller Group based on the Arm Cortex-M23 processor. These new devices deliver 2.8mA current consumption in active mode and 0.89mA in sleep mode, with power dropping to 0.25µA in Software Standby mode. The integrated high-speed on-chip oscillator enables fast wake-up capabilities, allowing the MCUs to remain in low-power mode for longer.

The RA0E2 MCUs operate across a 1.6V to 5.5V voltage range, eliminating the need for level shifters in 5V systems. The high-precision HOCO maintains ±1.0% accuracy across temperatures from -40°C to 125°C, removing the need for standalone oscillators or trimming after reflow.

These devices feature up to 128KB of integrated Code Flash memory and 16KB SRAM. Communication capabilities include 3 UARTs, 2 Async UARTs, 6 Simplified SPIs, 2 I2C, and 6 Simplified I2Cs. Analog functionality incorporates a 12-bit ADC, temperature sensor, and internal reference voltage.

The RA0E2 Group includes safety features such as SRAM parity check, invalid memory access detection, frequency detection, A/D test, output level detection, CRC calculator, and register write protection. Security elements consist of Unique ID, TRNG, AES libraries, and Flash read protection.

These MCUs come in multiple package options: 32- and 48-lead QFNs, plus 32-, 48-, and 64-pin LQFP. The smallest package measures just 5mm x 5mm. The devices are fully compatible with RA0E1 MCUs, maintaining the same peripherals while providing pin-expansion, allowing customers to reuse existing software assets.