MCUs offer 256 KB Flash memory in 64-pin package configurations

Three new microcontrollers (MCUs) are joining STMicroelectronics’ STM32C0 series, giving designers more flexibility with options including greater memory density, extended interfaces, and CAN FD for enhanced communication capability.

The new MCUs now joining the cost-efficient series include the STM32C051, with up to 64KByte of Flash for applications that need more storage than STM32C031 MCUs can provide. Additional features include extra interfaces and more user I/O channels in packages with up to 48 pins.

Also new, the STM32C091 and STM32C092 extend Flash density up to 256KByte in packages up to 64 pins, adding a CAN FD interface in the STM32C092. With CAN FD on-chip, users can trim the BOM and simplify the hardware design of industrial communication and networking devices, leveraging the upgraded protocol’s flexibility, speed, and payload capacity.

As the most affordable entry point to the STM32 family, STM32C0 MCUs contain widely used interfaces such as crystal-less USB Full Speed Device and USARTs, as well as timers and an analog/digital; converter (ADC). Complementing the cost-conscious feature set, the economical design with on-chip clocks and just one power-supply input saves additional external components including timing and decoupling from the bill of materials (BOM). Further, these savings enable a smaller, simpler PCB design.

All STM32C0 MCUs come with extra benefits for developers, including ST’s extended longevity program that ensures long-term availability throughout the lifetime of industrial projects. As members of the high-quality STM32 family, designing with STM32C0 MCUs also eases compliance with product-level approvals such as IEC 61508 for functional safety. The devices contain the Arm Cortex-M0+ core that also powers STM32G0 MCUs, which are designed for higher performance and advanced features. The two STM32 MCU series share many aspects including package styles pinout, and peripheral IP, enabling designs to migrate easily between the two.

The latest STM32C0 microcontrollers are in production now, priced from $0.426 for STM32C051F8P6, $0.682 for the STM32C091FCP6, and $0.733 for the STM32C092FCP6 with CAN FD, for orders of 10,000 pieces. Free samples are available on the ST eSTore.