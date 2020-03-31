MCUs optimized for inverter-fed motor control

Renesas launched their RX13T Group of 32-bit MCUs to enable highly efficient inverter control of compact motors in consumer and industrial applications that previously controlled motor operation through on-off switching. This includes factory equipment and cordless, battery-powered household products such as water discharge, supply pumps, cooling fans for data sensor servers, electric power tools, and vacuum cleaners.

Based on the RXv1 CPU core (98.56 CoreMark performance), the new RX13T Group offers higher efficiency and lower BOM cost by incorporating functions optimized for single-motor inverter control, thereby reducing the overall number of required peripheral components.

The RX13T MCUs are the first MCUs operating at 32 MHz to incorporate a floating point unit (FPU), which eliminates the need for overflow processing when performing fixed-point arithmetic operations and contributes to more readable software code.

Functions including an inverter control timer (MTU3), 12-bit ADC, programmable gain amplifier, and data flash memory make it possible to implement brushless DC motor control on a single chip.

A -40°C to 85°C or -40°C to 105°C operating temperature range meets the increasing need in both the industrial and consumer fields for products capable of operating in high-temperature environments.

This group of MCU’s are the first in the RX Family to be available in a compact 32-pin LQFP package and a 48-pin LFQFP package, and Renesas plans to offer even smaller 32-pin 5 mm square and 48-pin 7 mm square QFN package versions.

High compatibility with existing products such as the RX23T and RX24T in aspects such as timers and pin configurations allows customers to reuse existing hardware and software design assets.

In addition, Renesas provides a RX13T CPU card that supports the 24 V Motor Control Evaluation Kit (with motor). This toolbox offers developers everything they need to jump-start evaluation of motor control applications including emulator functionality.