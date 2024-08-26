MEAN WELL USA enhances East Coast operations with New Jersey service center opening

MEAN WELL USA has opened a new service center in New Jersey (NJSC) on the East Coast, aimed at improving the delivery of power solutions across North America.

Having established its original East Coast office in 2017, MEAN WELL USA has now moved to a new facility, rebranding it as the New Jersey Service Center. Located 30 minutes from downtown Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City, the 6,000 sq. ft. facility provides local sales and engineering support services, offering assistance tailored to customer needs.

The NJSC is set up to offer more than just sales support. It will soon include a training area for product demonstrations, technical seminars, and sessions aimed at enhancing customer and partner knowledge. The center also features an engineering lab for product testing and troubleshooting, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining quality service.

The NJSC is powered by a 40kW rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system, producing over 46,000 kWh of renewable electricity annually. This effort aligns with MEAN WELL’s goal to reduce its environmental impact while continuing to deliver efficient power solutions.

With the opening of the NJSC, MEAN WELL USA is enhancing its ability to support customers and address their needs, while also promoting sustainable practices. The new center is expected to provide practical benefits to customers and strengthen MEAN WELL’s position in the power solutions field.