Measure mmWave signals with lower-frequency instruments

The D4000 downconverter from ThinkRF let’s you cover the popular 5G mmWave frequencies without the need re replace your spectrum analyzer.

5G New Radio uses mmWave frequencies in what’s called frequency range 2 (FR2), which includes the often cited 24 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz bands. Rather than acquire and totally new spectrum analyzer to measure signals at those frequencies, so you can the D4000 downconverter from ThinkRF to frequency shift those signals down to 1.536 GHz. That lets you use your existing spectrum analyzer as a mmWave instrument.

Built using software-defined radio, the D4000 accepts input frequencies from 24 GHz to 40 GHz with a real-time bandwidth of 500 MHz, enough to cover the transmitted signal’s 400 MHz channel bandwidth. It has a tuning resolution of 100 kHz. In addition, the D4000 can be extended to cover the FR1 band, which goes up to 6 GHz.

Connect your mmWave signal to the D4000’s RF input and its output to your spectrum analyzer, receiver, or software-defined radio; control the instrument from your PC over an Ethernet link. The D4000 supports C/C++ and Python programming languages as well as SCPI commands though a Telnet terminal connection. If you need to synchronize more than one D4000, use its 10 MHz input and output connectors.