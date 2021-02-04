Measuring a sense-resistor’s voltage drop, Part 3: CMV-suitable components

Measuring the voltage drop across a current-sense resistor can be a trivial issue or a challenging one depending on the rail voltage and other factors.

Part 2 of this FAQ looked at the issues related to sensing the small differential voltage across a current-sense resistor, often but not always in the presence of a high common-mode voltage. This part begins a look at techniques and components available for sensing that voltage, including the non-isolated amplifier, the isolated amplifier, and the hybrid isolated analog/digital) approach. As is usually the case, there is no single “right” solution. The best approach for a design is a balance among performance specifications, cost, frequency of load current being monitored, and other factors.

Q: Can an ordinary op amp be used for sensing the voltage?

A: Yes, a standard op amp is a possible choice, but there are some variations which are better tailored to this function, such as the difference amplifier and the current-sense amplifier. A difference amplifier attenuates high input voltages to bring the signal to a level the amplifier can tolerate. The current-sense amplifier converts the differential input voltage to a current, and then back to a ground-referenced voltage; its input amplifier can withstand large common-mode voltages due to its high-voltage manufacturing process. Deciding between the two approaches requires matching their key attributes to the application priorities.

One example of the current-sense amplifier is the Texas Instruments INA290-Q1, an ultra-precise amplifier that can measure voltage drops over a wide common-mode range of ±2.7 V to ±120 V (Figure 1). It is in a highly space-efficient SC-70 package and AEC-Q100 qualified for automotive use, and has a 1-MHz bandwidth.

Q: What if my CMV is higher?

A: There are amplifiers which use specialized IC processes to handle these higher voltages. For example, the Analog Devices LT6375 is a precision voltage-difference amplifier which handles up to ±270 V CMV (Figure 2).

Q: Undoubtedly, there are many important parameters to check when selecting an amplifier for this function. Rather than go through all of them in detail, can you cite a few and identify a few key specifications?

A: In addition to the maximum CMV which the amplifier can tolerate, there is a common mode rejection ratio (CMRR). The amplifier – where a difference amplifier or current-sense amplifier – is attempting to extract a small differential signal in the presence of a large common signal. This common signal interferes with seeing that small signal. CMRR, which is always specified in dB, defines how well the amplifier can suppress the common mode signal while making the difference measurement.

CMRRs range typically ranges from 60 dB to as high as 120 dB. It is not constant over the amplifier bandwidth and generally declines as frequency increases. Thus, a specified CMRR may be adequate for low-frequency measurements up to several kHz but inadequate for looking at changes on the order of hundreds of kHz or higher. There, the CMRR is specified versus frequency on datasheets.

Other important specifications include gain error, gain drift, and offset voltage, all of which are called out by the device vendor.

The next and final part of this FAQ looks at isolation amplifiers in dealing with CMV and safety issues.

