Media converter bridges Automotive Ethernet and standard Ethernet

HMS Networks has introduced the PAE-Media Converter, a compact media converter that bridges Automotive Ethernet (100BASE-T1 or 1000BASE-T1) and standard Ethernet (100BASE-TX or 1000BASE-T) for development, testing and validation workflows. The device supports dual-speed selection via DIP switch, controlled link interruption for fault simulation, integrated H-MTD and MATEnet connector support and an optional USB API, helping engineers reduce setup complexity and automate repeatable test scenarios. Built for bench and industrial use, the PAE-Media Converter operates from -40 °C to +85 °C, accepts USB-C 5 V or 6 to 36 V DC input and includes LED diagnostics plus an integrated frame generator for link validation and wiring tests.