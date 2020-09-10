MediaTek introduces 5G SoCs for phones and home networking

The Dimensity 1000C supports 5G phones, handling many functions while the T750 adds 5G and other connectivity to routers and hotspots.

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 1000C, an SoC that brings 2G through 5G connectivity as well as control for cameras and dual displays to smartphones.

Because the Dimensity 1000C supports cellular technologies from 2G to 5G, in includes support for 5G Multi-Mode, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), 5G Carrier Aggregation (CA), CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), EDGE, 4G FDD/TDD, 5G FDD/TDD, GSM, TD-SCDMA, and WDCDMA wireless stadnards. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, and FM radio.

The Dimensity 1000C uses four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores that operate up to 2 GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency even further. Five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores add graphics for gamers. MediaTek’s AI processing unit (APU 3.0) combines three types of AI processors to power an AI-camera, AI-assistant, plus in-app and OS-enhancements.

Key features and specs include:

Support for AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming channel, to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile.

Dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) that minimizes the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

Dual Display.

For stronger and more precise face detection the Dimensity 1000C uses an advanced AI face detection hardware engine.

The Dimensity 1000C supports up to 12 GB of LPDDR4 memory operating at up to 1866 MHz.

MediaTek also announced its T750 5G chipset, which brings 5G into homes and businesses by powering 5G CPE wireless products such as fixed wireless access routers (FWAs) and mobile hotspots. Using a 7 nm process, the T750 includes an integrated 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU. The T750 is sampling now with potential customers.

According to MediaTek, 5G routers that support sub-6GHz (FR1) frequencies bring a more affordable broadband alternative to areas with limited DSL, cable, or fiber services. Having access to super-fast connectivity will help people living in suburban, rural, and less developed areas that struggle to get internet access through wired or wireless services.

The T750 chipset supports 5G sub-6GHz frequencies and two component carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for extended coverage. It includes a 5G NR FR1 modem, quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processors and the required peripherals.

For wireless network operators, the T750 will provide 5G speeds that, according to MediaTek, rivals fixed-line services without incurring costs for laying down cables or fiber. The T750 chipset comes with software drivers for MediaTek’s connectivity products 4×4 and 2×2 + 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

Additional T750 features include: