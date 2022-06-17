Medical power supplies offer power densities up to 11W/in3

XP Power has released a new range of ultra-compact medical desktop power supplies that meet the need for space-saving fan-less solutions in home healthcare and hospital applications — with power densities up to 11W/in3.

Compared to existing solutions currently on the market, the new solutions reduce the space required by 50%, thereby doubling the all-important power density. By using a compact external power supply, the size and weight of the end equipment are reduced, giving a more convenient and portable solution.

The new AQM series offers three power levels to address a wide variety of medical applications: 200W (AQM200), 250W (AQM250), and 300W (AQM300). All units operate from universal mains input (85 – 264VAC).

The AQM250 offers single outputs of 12, 19, 24, and 48V, with the AQM200 and AQM300 offering a 15V output configuration. AQM power supplies are certified to a wide range of international safety and EMI approvals, including EN/IEC60601-1, EN61000, and EN55032. The units are also compliant with 4th Edition Medical EMC requirements and offer 2 x MOPP protection.

With this comprehensive suite of approvals, design time and risk, as well as approval costs, are significantly reduced. Class I and Class II versions of all the variants are available, allowing use in professional healthcare facilities such as hospitals and remotely in patients’ homes or workplaces.

Based upon wide-bandgap Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the low loss AQM units offer efficiencies up to 94% and consume less than 150mW in standby mode, meeting Energy Efficiency Level VI. All devices deliver full output power up to 40° C and can be used with derating up to 60° C.

The AQM200 series measures just 6.56 x 2.13 x 1.3 inches (166.5 x 54.2 x 33.0mm), and all AQM devices are IP22 sealed with a smooth surface for safe and easy wipe down. The AQM200, AQM250, and AQM300 series are available from Allied Electronics, Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, TRC Electronics, or direct from XP Power and offer a three-year warranty.