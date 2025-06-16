Medical power supply provides 5 kV defibrillator pulse protection with 2 x MOPP rating

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the new NCF425 series of CF-rated medical open frame AC-DC power supplies.

The system-level cardiac floating (CF) rating is a stringent medical device electrical safety classification, with certification required for equipment that has direct contact with the heart or bloodstream. Advanced Energy provides standard off-the-shelf CF-rated power products, expanding its CF-rated portfolio that was initially released in September 2024 with the NCF150 series, followed by the NCF250 and NCF600 series.

Advanced Energy’s NCF series achieves sub-10 µA leakage current and integrates the isolation levels required in critical medical devices. The NCF425 represents the fourth product in the NCF family of off-the-shelf CF-rated AC-DC power products for medical devices, offering additional options for designing critical medical systems while helping to reduce the number of isolation components needed and minimize system size, cost, and time to market.

The NCF family is designed to simplify thermal and EMI management, reduce system size and weight, and reduce the bill of materials (BOM). It includes functionality normally provided at the system level, reducing time and complexity in the development process.

The NCF425, certified to the medical safety standard IEC 60601-1, delivers a maximum output power of 425 W in a 3.5 x 6 x 1.5-inch form factor. It features 5 kV defibrillator pulse protection and meets the 2 x MOPP means of patient protection rating, which requires isolation to 4 kVac and a creepage of at least 8 mm.

Applications include surgical generators, RF ablation, pulsed field ablation (PFA), cardiac assist devices and monitors, and cardiac mapping systems. For more information on the NCF425 family of CF-rated power supplies, visit the company website.