Medium-amperage connection system for industrial use

Amphenol Industrial Operations now offers a medium amperage connection system that is rated up to 120 A of continuous current. The ePower-Lite 5.7mm has an operating voltage of 600V AC / 800V DC. Used to connect PTC/AC to DC and related control boxes, including power distribution units (PDU), this 2-pole connector features HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.

Designed for use in electric vehicles, hybrid, and pure EV heavy equipment, these robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide both weight and space savings in vehicle architecture.

Amphenol’s ePower-Lite connector is built to meet the demanding needs of medium amperage applications. It incorporates 5.7 mm terminals with Amphenol’s patented R4 RADSOK technology to achieve higher current ratings, lower insertion forces, and lower temperature rise and contact resistance. Due to the low insertion force, no mechanical assist is required.

These touch-proof connectors are RoHS compliant and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePower-Lite can be mated a minimum of 100 times.

This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.