Memory controllers support 12.8 GB/s data rates

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that it has delivered the industry’s first complete memory interface chipset solutions for the second-generation Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that it has delivered the industry’s first complete memory interface chipset solutions for the second-generation DDR5 Multi-Capacity Rank Dual In-Line Memory Modules (MRDIMMs).

The new DDR5 MRDIMMs are needed to keep pace with the ever-increasing memory bandwidth demands of Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance computing (HPC), and other data center applications. They deliver operating speeds up to 12,800 Mega Transfers Per Second (MT/s), a 1.35x improvement in memory bandwidth over first-generation solutions. Renesas has been instrumental in the design, development and deployment of the new MRDIMMs, collaborating with industry leaders including CPU and memory providers, along with end customers.

Renesas has designed and executed three new critical components: the RRG50120 second-generation Multiplexed Registered Clock Driver (MRCD), the RRG51020 second-generation Multiplexed Data Buffer (MDB), and the RRG53220 second-generation Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC). Renesas also offers temperature sensor (TS), and serial presence detect (SPD) hub solutions in mass production, making it the only memory interface company that offers the complete chipset solutions for industry standard next-generation MRDIMMs as well as all other server and client DIMMs.

Renesas’ RRG50120 second-generation MRCD is used on the MRDIMMs to buffer the Command/Address (CA) bus, chip selects, and the clocks between the host controller and DRAMs. It consumes 45% less power compared to the first-generation device, a critical specification for heat management in very high-speed systems. The RRG51020 Gen2 MDB is the other key device used in the MRDIMMs to buffer data from the host CPU to DRAMs. Both the new Renesas MRCD and MDB support speeds up to 12.8 Gigabytes per Second (GB/s). Additionally, Renesas’ RRG53220 next-generation PMIC offers best-in-class electrical-over-stress protection and superior power efficiency and is optimized for high-current and low-voltage operation.

Renesas is sampling the RRG50120 MRCD, the RRG51020 MDB, and the RRG53220 PMIC now, and expects the new products to be available for production in the first half of 2025.