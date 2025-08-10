Memory modules consolidate dual-channel memory in compact form factor

Innodisk has released DDR5 CAMM2 and LPDDR5X CAMM2 memory modules designed for industrial applications requiring compact form factors. The modules reduce space requirements by 60% compared to traditional SODIMM configurations while delivering transfer rates of 6400 MT/s and 8533 MT/s, respectively.

The CAMM2 architecture consolidates dual channels onto a single module, effectively combining the capacity and performance of two separate SODIMMs. This design simplifies PCB routing, which enhances signal integrity and reduces transmission errors compared to traditional stacked memory configurations.

The flat installation profile eliminates signal stubs that occur with unused DIMM slots in conventional setups. This configuration improves thermal contact with the motherboard and provides additional clearance for cooling solutions in space-constrained systems.

The LPDDR5X variant operates at 1.05V, reducing power consumption while maintaining the same 128-bit data width as standard implementations. This voltage reduction extends operating time in battery-powered systems and reduces thermal output in fanless designs.

Both modules feature screw-lock mounting mechanisms that secure the connection and improve vibration resistance for aerospace and mobile applications. The LPCAMM2’s modular architecture allows memory upgrades without motherboard replacement, addressing limitations of soldered memory implementations.

The modules target Compact PCI, mini PC, rugged laptops, and fanless systems where space efficiency and power management are critical design factors. Sampling begins in Q4 2025, with industrial-grade specifications and extended temperature ranges available.