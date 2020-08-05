MEMS analog microphone sport high dynamic range, low power consumption

TDK introduces the InvenSense ICS-40638 MEMS analog microphone. The ICS-40638 microphone offers an ultra-high Acoustic Overload Point (AOP) of 138 dB Sound Pressure Level (SPL), exceptionally efficient 170 µA low power operation and high Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) of 63 dB in a small 3.5 mm x 2.65 mm x 0.98 mm bottom port surface‐mount package. The analog MEMS microphone is equipped with high dynamic range, operates up to 105°C, and is designed for IoT and consumer devices.

The new ICS-40638 microphone is ideal for wearable and IoT applications, particularly in outdoor, industrial or harsh environments, where high temperature and high acoustic overload points present system design challenges. The ICS-40638 includes a MEMS microphone element, an impedance converter, and a differential output amplifier. Other high‐performance specifications include a tight ±1 dB sensitivity tolerance and enhanced immunity to both radiated and conducted RF interference. The part is ideal for noise canceling applications in challenging environments.

The InvenSense ICS-40638 part and the ICS-40638 evaluation board (EVB) are now available from multiple distributors worldwide