MEMS DC accelerometer chips optimized for low-g work

Silicon Designs, Inc. announced the global market launch of its Model 1525 Low-G Series of MEMS DC accelerometer chips, with stock quantities now available for immediate customer shipment.

The Silicon Designs Model 1525 Low-G Series is designed to offer reliable, accurate, and repeatable low-frequency (including seismic) vibration and acceleration measurements within a variety of inertial- and industrial-grade applications, and particularly so, where high-repeatability, premium performance, ultra-low noise, and maximum stability are required.

The key distinguishing features of the Model 1525 Low-G Series, among comparable industry models, include its highly favorable price-for-performance ratio, excellent in-run bias stability, zero cross-coupling by design, and Allan Variances from 5 µg. With availability in five unique full-scale ranges, each MEMS DC accelerometer chip within the Model 1525 Low-G Series incorporates one of Silicon Designs’ own high-performance sense elements, together with a ±4.0V differential analog output stage, internal temperature sensor, and integral sense amplifier. The MEMS DC sense element and internal components of the Model 1525 Low-G Series are housed together within a hermetically sealed, Nitrogen damped, 20-pin JLCC surface mount package (U.S. Export Classification ECCN 7A994) which measures just 0.35 square inches.

Each Model 1525 Low-G Series MEMS DC accelerometer chip is designed to be relatively insensitive to wide temperature changes and gradients, including over its standard operating temperature range of -40° C to +85° C. Each device is further marked on its top and bottom surfaces with a serial number for traceability. A calibration test sheet is also supplied with each unit, showing the MEMS DC accelerometer chip’s measured bias, scale factor, linearity, operating current, and frequency response performance values.

