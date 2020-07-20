MEMs design automation platform includes enhanced modeling capabilities

Coventor, a Lam Research Company, announced the immediate availability of CoventorMP 1.3 – the newest version of its MEMS design automation platform. With added MEMS+ features, performance improvements, and new capabilities, CoventorMP 1.3 addresses the need to quickly and easily design highly complex MEMS devices and improve the performance and reliability of next-generation MEMS devices in consumer, automotive, aerospace, industrial and IoT applications. Using CoventorMP 1.3, the range of geometries that can be accurately modeled in MEMS+ has been expanded dramatically. New MEMS+ features include enhanced device construction and modeling capabilities, simulation and results performance improvements, and additional self-help features.

The new version of CoventorMP 1.3, which is available now, includes many additional features and performance enhancements such as:

Enhanced Device Construction and Modeling Capabilities

Powerful automatic meshing capabilities have been added to the MEMS+ plate component. Accurate simulation of the highly perforated plate structures typically found in MEMS devices is assured, with up to 3 million degrees of freedom supported along with automated selection of the mesh algorithm. Coupled with Coventor’s intuitive design methodology, users can now create auto-meshed designs directly from layout.

Simulation and Results Performance Improvements

CoventorMP 1.3 has improved control of result file sizes, resulting in reduced simulation time and disk space used. MEMS+ model output options that are now available during MATLAB simulations can substantially reduce simulation times. Finally, the MEMS+ Simulator provides even more precise numerical results.

Additional self-help features

New support is available for the MEMSCAP PolyMUMPS and SOIMUMPS foundry processes in MEMS+. An expanded library of device examples has also been provided in CoventorMP, along with enhancements to the CoventorMP Online Help System.

CoventorMP 1.3 will be installed and deployed at all major customers in the US, Europe, Asia, and worldwide.