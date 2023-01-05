MEMS microphone trio address ear and wearables market

Knowles Corporation introduces its latest series of Knowles Corporation introduces its latest series of SiSonic MEMS microphones : Titan (Digital), Falcon (Differential Analog), and Robin (Single Ended Analog). The new trio of microphones provides advanced performance capabilities for space-constrained Ear and wearable applications like True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, smart watches, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

Each of the new SiSonic microphones is helping raise the standard of audio for today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Robin offers 66dB SNR and clean signals up to 130dB SPL with less than 1 percent distortion. The low distortion in loud environments enables high-fidelity sound capture and superior beamforming performance for the smallest of form factors. A similar level of signal clarity holds true for Falcon and brings an even higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) performance of 68.5dB further improving TWS applications like Ambient Awareness with less noise. In critical low-frequency and speech band use cases, Falcon delivers 69dB. Likewise, Titan offers similar SNR performance to Falcon, while improving battery life by consuming 60 percent lower current (470uA) than typical digital mics and lowering latency to 3us, making it ideal for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and always-on applications in digital architectures.