MEMS microphones excel in high dynamic range environments

TDK Corporation introduced three new digital MEMS microphones as part of the SmartSound family of products for mobile, TWS, IoT and other consumer devices. Each of these high-performance microphones push the boundaries of microphone acoustic performance, providing advanced feature sets in small package footprints.

The T5837/38 PDM MEMS microphones offer high acoustic overload point (AOP) of 133dB SPL, high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) 68dBA and wide dynamic range ideal for environments that shift from very quiet to very loud, such as far field voice pickup for Smart Speaker to ANC TWS applications. The T5848 SmartSound I²S MEMS microphone offers high acoustic overload point (AOP) of 133dB SPL, high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) 68dBA and wide dynamic range ideal for applications such as smartwatches and wearables, which need to offer high acoustic performance under dynamic noisy environments.

T5837, a very low power wide dynamic range PDM digital microphone with industry standard features: Multiple modes of operation such as High Quality, Low-Power (Always On), Ultrasonic and Sleep Mode. High Quality Mode offer sensitivity of -37dB FS, LPM -21dB FS Targeted to smartphones, TWS earbuds, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets, smart speakers, notebook PCs, security and surveillance markets



T5838, a very low power wide dynamic range PDM digital microphone with new Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) features: Industry-leading acoustic performance and modes of operations seen on the T5837 Acoustic Activity Detect, a new ultra-low power edge processing feature where the microphone monitors the acoustic environment and wakes up the SoC or application processor when activity is detected. Available with three modes of operation starting at just 20 µA, it provides user programmability to apply various filters and thresholds for optimized performance for each application. High Quality Mode offer sensitivity of -41dB FS, LPM -26dB FS Targeted to smartphones, TWS earbuds, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets, smart speakers, notebook PCs, security and surveillance markets



T5848, a very low power wide dynamic range PDM Digital microphone with industry-standard features: I²S output provides high-quality 24-bit PCM audio, removing the requirement of a codec between the microphone and SoC/system processor, or the requirement of the SoC having native PDM input/decimation. The Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD), a new ultra-low power edge processing feature where the microphone monitors the acoustic environment and wakes up the SoC or application processor when activity is detected. Available with three modes of operation starting at just 20 µA, it provides user programmability to apply various filters and thresholds for optimized performance for each application. Includes multiple modes of operation such as High Quality, Low-Power (Always On) and Sleep Mode. High-Quality Mode offer sensitivity of -37dB FS, LPM -26dB FS Targeted to smartwatches/wearables, smart speakers, cameras, Bluetooth headsets, voice-activated TV remote controls, notebook PCs, security and surveillance markets



Each product is available in small 3.5 × 2.65 × 0.98 mm bottom port packaging. The T5837/38 and T5848 are available for sampling.