MEMs oscillator lines boast with programmable features and AEC-Q100 options

Abracon has released several new lines of MEMs oscillators for the electronics market. The company’s portfolio now includes over 1,700 distinct part numbers designed to address specific requirements in engineering applications across various electronics sectors.

The expanded MEMs oscillator catalog features devices with frequency ranges from 1 MHz to 725 MHz, phase jitter as low as 0.1 ps, and stability options between ±10 ppm and ±50 ppm across commercial and industrial temperature ranges. These oscillators operate with standard supply voltages of 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V, while custom voltage options are available upon request.

Abracon’s MEM oscillators are manufactured using silicon-based microelectromechanical systems technology, which provides advantages in size reduction. The devices’ form factors start at 1.2 mm × 1.0 mm. They feature programmable frequency options and integrated temperature compensation circuitry to maintain performance across varying environmental conditions.

The new product lines include automotive-grade oscillators qualified to AEC-Q100 standards with extended temperature ranges from -40 °C to +125 °C, and specialized variants for networking equipment that offer low electromagnetic interference characteristics and synchronization capabilities.