MEMS pressure sensors feature fast response, high resolution, long-term stability

Bourns, Inc. announced the addition of four new model families to the Bourns Precision Sensor (BPS) line. Based on state-of-the-art Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, the four new BPS310, BPS320, BPS330 and BPS340 series are cost-effective pressure sensor solutions that feature ultra-fast response times, high resolution, and long-term stability. These features, along with the ability to work with pressure ranges from 5 to 500 psi, make Bourns’ latest BPS sensors ideal for a vast array of packaging requirements and applications including industrial systems and low/medium risk medical devices.

The Model BPS310 series is designed to provide high sensitivity/accuracy for ultra-low pressures. For gauge and pressure measurement, the Model BPS320 series offers a robust configuration in a surface mount package. The Model BPS330 series is a through-hole pressure sensor with an aluminum port for low-pressure applications with an operating range up to 125 °C. With an ability to handle certain harsh medias, the Model BPS340 series is offered in a surface-mount package capable of supporting pressure ranges up to 500 psi.

Bourns BPS310, BPS320, BPS330 and BPS340 series sensors are available now and are RoHS compliant.