MEMS sensor combines altitude and underwater-depth monitoring

STMicroelectronics’ LPS27DEWO is a MEMS pressure sensor with selectable full-scale ranges for altitude and underwater-depth monitoring beyond 50 meters. The sensor has a 2.7 × 2.7 mm 10-lead LGA package with a 1.7 mm-high metal lid, provides accuracy of ±0.5% of full scale and withstands water pressure at depths of up to 110 meters. It supports 1.2 V I2C, SPI and I3C interfaces with an operating current of 1.7 µA at 3.8 Pa for use in sports cameras, smart rings, smartwatches and outdoor or underwater equipment.