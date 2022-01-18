DC-to-18 GHz switch with integrated charge pump driver simplifies high-power RF designs

A new high-power single-pole/four-throw (SP4T) DC-to-18 GHz switch from Menlo Micro provides the industry’s highest performance, reliability and integration for RF switching applications. Based on Menlo Micro’s market-proven Ideal Switch technology, the new MM5120 SP4T switch offers ultra-low insertion loss, 25-W power handling and the highest linearity in the industry, significantly outperforming conventional solid-state switches and electromechanical relays (EMRs). The MM5120 features a custom-designed built-in high-voltage charge pump, integrated into a miniature 5.2mm x 4.2mm LGA package, eliminating the need for external components and simplifying customer layouts.

The MM5120 switch eliminates the compromises developers face when deciding between electromechanical relays or solid-state switches for RF designs. Offering the best of both options, the MM5120 outperforms EMRs across all application-critical metrics while offering the size, reliability, and speed benefits of a solid-state switch. The highest power density SP4T switch on the market, the MM5120 can handle RF power levels of up to 25 W continuous and 150W pulsed with typical insertion losses below 0.6 dB at 12GHz.

The MM5120 includes flexible SPI bus and GPIO digital interfaces, allowing easy control from any host processor or test system. The switch’s highly integrated design reduces cost and complexity and simplifies the development of numerous RF systems, including RF filters and front ends, device interface boards for semiconductor test, and beamforming antennas used in advanced radio architectures and radar systems. The high-channel density and low losses also make the MM5120 a candidate for ultra-compact switch matrices for RF and microwave test and measurement applications.

The MM5120 also features best-in-class IP3 linearity greater than 95 dBm, enabling significant reductions in distortion which is critical for applications such as beam-steering antennas used in 5G network infrastructure. Like all Menlo Micro Ideal Switch products, the MM5120 helps customers achieve 99% reductions in size, weight, cost and power loss while providing more than three billion switching operations with no degradation in performance. No other conventional SP4T switch on the market can match the combined RF performance and lifetime

reliability of the MM5120.

Evaluation boards and engineering samples of the MM5120 SP4T switch are now available. Pro