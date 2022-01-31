Mesh dish antennas reduce wind resistance

A series of four mesh dish antennas from KP Performance Antennas let the breeze pas through while covering low-gigahertz frequencies.

KP Performance Antennas has released a series of low wind load, mesh dish antennas with frequency coverage of 1710 MHz to 4200 MHz and 2300 MHz to 2700 MHz.

Using a 2×2 MIMO mesh dish, the antenna series features low wind load and dual polarity. The mesh dish antennas are available in 1-ft. and 2-ft. grid sizes. They provide directional patterns with dual slant (±45°) polarization. The series consists of:

Model Frequency (MHz) Gain (dBi) Price KP-2DPG-2 2300 to 2700 22 $185 KP-2DPG-1 2300 to 2700 17 $128 KP-14DPG-2 1700 to 4200 20 $225 KP-14DPG-1 1710 to 4200 17 $185

You’ll find these antennas useful for point-to-point transmissions in large, open areas such as base station installations or backhaul applications. You can use them for ISM, mid-band 5G, LTE, PCS, UMTS, 2.5 GHz Wi-Fi, and CBRS applications. The multi-band design of these antennas also eliminates the need for different antennas at each frequency. That simplifies installations because you can use the same antenna for a variety of telecommunication installations.

The antennas’ multiport design enables 2×2 MIMO operation. Other features include Type-N male or female connectors, gain ranging from 16 dBi to 22 dBi, and rugged mounting brackets with attachment hardware.

The antenna series is in-stock and available for same-day shipping.