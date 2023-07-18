Metal helix antennas provide longer life in utility metering applications

Raltron is simplifying wireless antenna designs and providing longer operational life for utility metering applications with its Raltron is simplifying wireless antenna designs and providing longer operational life for utility metering applications with its RLX Series of metal helix antennas.

The ruggedized omnidirectional RLX antennas for utility meters are constructed from either phosphor bronze or brass, for optimal outdoor performance in residential, and industrial applications. Able to withstand extreme heat and cold, these antennas go beyond the typical 5-year warranty and are designed to perform for a minimum of 10+ years, significantly reducing the amount of replacement demands for meters in the field.

The profile of the meter’s main PC board is critical to the antenna design as the antenna needs to be compatible with the other metal components on the board. To optimize circuit performance and maintain the highest efficiency for each meter application, Raltron helps customers by specifying the compensating inductor-capacitor circuitry to maintain the required antenna frequency and desired bandwidth. Raltron does this by providing a free evaluation and analysis of the customer’s PC board layout ensuring the antenna frequency will not be altered.

The RLX antennas provide the desired range of operating frequencies for Utility Metering from 169 MHZ to 960 MHz. This antenna gain is dimensioned to ensure the system will be readable from the specified reading points and distances.