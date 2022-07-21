Metal line switch combines tactile and optical feedback features

SCHURTER extends its Metal Line switch series MSM to include a modern ring illuminated dead-front display. With its fresh look, the new MSM combines the familiar and intuitive features of tactile and optical feedback. The new MSM ring illuminated dead-front series uses a housing of high-quality black anodized aluminum and a unique black translucent plastic ring for illumination, which gives the switch an elegant and contemporary appearance. Available in a single color and RGB variations, the illumination of this MSM discreetly blends into the surface of a dark display. The switch appears inconspicuously black when the lighting is inactive. If the illumination is active, the ring shines in the set color. The color and light intensity are not compromised, despite the black translucent plastic material used for the ring through which the light is cast.

Applications for the MSM RD include human-centered interface designs, where aesthetics and safety are of the utmost importance. Such applications include medical equipment, automotive, and architectural design. The switch is also ideal for meeting robust requirements of outdoor applications, considering its front panel seal protection rating of IP67, impact resistance rating of IK07, and UV-resistant black light guide.

The MSM ring illuminated dead-front series is available in four different diameters, 16, 19, 22, or 30 with a rated current of 100mA to 10A and rated voltage of 30 VDC to 250 VAC. The standard LED supply voltage is 24V. Pricing for the MSM ring illuminated dead-front starts at about $30.00 each in 100-piece quantities.